Harris County still has $2 million to help with rental assistance in July

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County is racing to hand out nearly $2 million to people behind in rent.

The rental assistance comes from the federal government, and the county's got to use it or lose it by the end of July. That's when the federal eviction protections end.

Brenda De Leon, the single mother of three, battled COVID after testing positive in January. A trip to the emergency room emptied out her savings.

“I felt that I was going to die,” she said.

Her 16-year-old son stepped up as De Leon fought to recover.

“It was very hard,” she said.

She was sick for 21 days and unable to work as bills piled up and she got behind.

With nothing to lose, she applied for a COVID-19 rental relief program through Harris County.

Money from the federal government is funneled through the state and handed out by Harris County's Community Services Department.

About $1.7 million is left in the pot which can help more than 200 families pay back rent. People renting in all these unincorporated parts of Harris County can apply.

They include: Deer Park, Galena Park, Humble, Jacinto City, Katy, La Porte, Morgan's Point, Seabrook, Shoreacres, South Houston, Tomball and Webster.

Your landlord does need to register, because the money will go straight to them. The program covers as much as six months in back rent.

As long as you meet income guidelines, share a copy of your lease and can prove your financial hardship is a result of the pandemic, you're eligible for help.

“It was it was easier than what I thought it would have been,” De Leon said.

She said it took 30 minutes to apply which you can do online. Someone from Harris County called her the next day and then followed up with an email.

Then $1,700 in back rent was paid in a matter of days.

“They covered two months,” she said. “I would tell people, you know, if if you need it, if you've ever you need it, apply, apply. They will help you. You know, the help is out there.”

Qualified renters have until July 31 to take advantage of that free money. That is when the federal eviction moratorium expires.

The Biden administration does not expect another extension.

Tenants and landlords are encouraged to contact a Resource Navigator to assist with eligibility at (832) 927-4955 or hrc@csd.hctx.net. You also may visit: https://housingandcommunityresources.net/covid-19-rental-assistance/.