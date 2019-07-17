HOUSTON — H-E-B wants to help educators save money on school supplies.

Starting Wednesday, Texas teachers can register to receive a coupon for 15 percent off school and office supplies as well as select household items.

Teachers at early childhood, pre-K and K-12 schools as well as authorized home school teachers are eligible to receive the coupon.

H-E-B

To get the coupon, teachers must sign up at heb.com/teachers by 11:59 p.m. om August 1. After signup, teachers will receive the coupon via email after the educator status is verified.

“During the school year, most teachers end up having to spend their own money on school supplies for their classrooms,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Our goal is to relieve some of that burden and provide even more savings to our educators, helping them get what they need for the new school year. As a big supporter of education, H-E-B invests in our teachers, helping them teach and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators right here in Texas.”

Coupons can be redeemed in-store from July 31 – August 13.

