H-E-B now accepting SNAP EBT payments for curbside and home delivery

At all H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery locations, shoppers can now use SNAP EBT to digitally pay for their orders.

HOUSTON — H-E-B is now accepting SNAP EBT payments for H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery orders on the My H-E-B mobile app and heb.com.

Shoppers just use SNAP EBT to digitally pay for their orders for pick up at the store or have delivered to their homes.

To use the service, customers must create an account on the My H-E-B app or heb.com.

During sign-up, they will enter their SNAP EBT and other payment info. Once registration is complete, they can place an order and simply choose SNAP EBT during check out where they also will be required to enter their pin number.

A credit, debit or gift card will need to be used to pay for items and fees not SNAP EBT eligible.

Customers will also be able to look up their SNAP EBT card balance in the My H-E-B app and heb.com website.

Customers can use the filter function to see only SNAP eligible items when doing a product search. Additionally, once shopping is complete, the customer’s cart will let them know which items are SNAP eligible and those that are not.

This offering continues H-E-B’s expansion of this SNAP EBT service, which it rolled out as a pilot to select locations in late May.

“This has been one of the most important initiatives that our team has worked on and we are excited to be able to offer this convenience and service to all of our customers,” Esther Castelo, vice president of H-E-B Digital Commerce Operations, said.

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery allow customers to shop and pay for their orders online at heb.com or on the My H-E-B mobile app, giving them the option to pick up at the store or have them delivered to their home.

H-E-B offers same-day and next-day curbside pickup, which will include a $4.95 personal shopper fee. Curbside orders will be free on orders placed more than two days out.

All home delivery orders will include a $5 delivery fee. Curbside and home delivery orders can be placed up to seven days in advance.

Product prices may vary between online and in-store items, but online prices are the same for all customers.

All curbside orders offer contactless service, allowing the customer to remain in their vehicle while their order is loaded.

For home delivery, delivery drivers will leave all orders at the customer’s doorstep. Customers will be contacted when deliveries arrive and are reminded to promptly refrigerate perishable food items upon delivery.