GameStop stock controversy: How a group of Redditors could cost hedge funds big bucks

A group of investors from Reddit sent prices on GameStop stock, along with other companies, soaring.

With the battle over GameStop stock making headlines, we are seeing a lot of investing terms being thrown around. But what do they mean?

Let’s connect the dots.

This whole controversy started when individual investors on Reddit noticed that GameStop stock had been shorted by some big money hedge funds. Financial experts say those hedge funds essentially gambled, betting the stock price would go down.

When you short a stock you borrow it for a set amount of time from someone who owns it then sell it to someone else for a premium. When it comes time to return the stock you borrowed you buy a replacement to return to the original investor.

If you were right and the stock price is down you buy it back at a cheaper price and pocket the difference.

But if that stock doesn’t fall it’s called a short squeeze.

Those investors have to buy the stock back at a higher price to return it to the original investor.

And that’s the back story with GameStop.

Retail investors drove up the price right before hedge funds had to make good on those shorts.

Now the hedge funds have to buy back stock at a higher price.