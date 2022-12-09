City of Galveston accepting applications for mortgage assistance

Applications for this program will be open to Galveston residents through Wednesday, Dec. 28.

GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston is accepting applications for the mortgage assistance program until December 28.



The Grants & Housing Department has funding available to assist Galveston residents that have been impacted by COVID-19 with mortgage payments for up to three months.

This program allows for the payment of past-due mortgages. Income and other restrictions apply.

Applications for this program will be open to Galveston residents through Wednesday, Dec. 28.