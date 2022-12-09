City of Galveston accepting applications for mortgage assistance

GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston is accepting applications for the mortgage assistance program until December 28.
The Grants & Housing Department has funding available to assist Galveston residents that have been impacted by COVID-19 with mortgage payments for up to three months.
This program allows for the payment of past-due mortgages. Income and other restrictions apply.
Applications for this program will be open to Galveston residents through Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Interested residents may pick up an application at 2508 Ball Street or contact the Grants & Housing Department at (409)797-3820 or via email at Grants@GalvestonTx.gov.