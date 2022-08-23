How your 'free trial' offers can turn into huge monthly fees

Magazines, diet supplements, and dating services offer free trials. But one woman learned how quickly they could turn into big charges.

HOUSTON — Everyone loves free stuff, which is why so many people sign up for free trials of streaming services, magazines and more.

Now one woman has a warning for everyone after trying out a dating service for free led to her fighting big monthly charges on her credit card.

Some people know all too well the lure and risks of free trial offers. Tasha Rudolph's experience is unfortunately no laughing matter. She signed up for the free trial of a dating site, but quickly learned after signing up that she couldn't see anyone's picture on the free version.

"Who wants to talk to strangers? That's the whole point of seeing pictures, Rudolph said. "Everybody has types and different things."

As she grew frustrated, she gave up. Before she knew it, the site charged her $80 to start a monthly membership.

"I clicked on it so I could get information, but that was payment," Rudolph said. "That was it!"

From dating sites to health and beauty products, the Better Business Bureau said many companies bank on you to forget what you signed up for and forget to mark down on a calendar for when you need to cancel the service to avoid fees.

BBB said before signing up, mark on a calendar when to cancel the subscription, or at least set an alert on your phone. Also, always sign up with a credit card, not your bank account.

Finally, think twice about what you're signing up for. Do you really need that free trial?

As for Rudolph, she's now fighting to get out of a $300 dating site membership that she said she never wanted.

"I said, 'Oh my gosh, what did I sign up for,'" Rudolph said.