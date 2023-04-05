x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

Here's how to get free tax help around Houston

With less than two weeks until Tax Day, here's a full list of free help around Greater Houston.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. It’s the first quarter of the year, and many people may be interested in starting side hustles for extra income or to finally pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Whatever the motivation, it’s important to know the implications of starting a side gig while having a 9-to-5 job. This includes understanding how to plan for taxes, budgeting for your side income and deciding how you want your money to work for you. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HOUSTON — It's not too late to get started on your federal tax returns with less than two weeks left until Tax Day!

The IRS offers free, guided tax preparation online, but if you want real-life help, there are plenty of resources around the Houston area.

BakerRipley offers free tax filings for families and individuals that earn up to $58,000. They have 12 sites available across Greater Houston and Montgomery County with no appointment needed.

There are also seven Harris County public libraries with AARP Tax Aide that provide free help on a first come, first served basis.

Lastly, there's the United Way of Greater Houston, which provides free tax help filings across several different counties.

Don't forget tax day falls on April 18!

For a full list of places around Houston to get free tax prep help, visit the IRS website.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Volkswagen recalls around 143,000 cars

Before You Leave, Check This Out