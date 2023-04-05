Here's how to get free tax help around Houston

With less than two weeks until Tax Day, here's a full list of free help around Greater Houston.

HOUSTON — It's not too late to get started on your federal tax returns with less than two weeks left until Tax Day!

The IRS offers free, guided tax preparation online, but if you want real-life help, there are plenty of resources around the Houston area.

BakerRipley offers free tax filings for families and individuals that earn up to $58,000. They have 12 sites available across Greater Houston and Montgomery County with no appointment needed.

There are also seven Harris County public libraries with AARP Tax Aide that provide free help on a first come, first served basis.

Lastly, there's the United Way of Greater Houston, which provides free tax help filings across several different counties.

Don't forget tax day falls on April 18!