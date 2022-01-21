This is the sign for The Armadillo World Headquarters that helped make Austin weird.

TEXAS, USA — Do you have $35,000 to spare toward a one-of-a-kind sign that is up for auction? If you said, "no," like most of us, at least keep reading so you can be entertained.

The Dillo's haint-painted Armadillo World Headquarters sign is listed on Sotheby's website. The bidding starts at $35,000 but the sign is estimated anywhere from $50,000 to $75,000.

So, why is this so expensive?

According to Sotheby's website, this is the legendary venue that helped "make Austin Weird."

It says:

Armadillo World Headquarters was founded in July 1970 after Eddie Wilson, out one night to see a band in South Austin, stumbled upon—whether by chance or fortune—an empty 16,000 square-foot building with a ready-made stage. It had originally been a National Guard armory and the rent was cheap. Wilson put together a small team, and just three and half weeks later, the Armadillo World Headquarters opened its doors—forever changing the Austin music scene.

People from all different backgrounds came to the Headquarters to jam and it became a Texas destination. The building was demolished in 1981 after the land was sold in 1980 for $1.4 million.

But, this piece of history is available to be in your living room for a portion of that price. You have until Jan. 25 to place your bid here.