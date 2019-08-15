HOUSTON — Forget the extreme heat, we’re all about to deal with extreme electricity bills! The summer spike is due to our A/C working overtime to battle the temps and all that humidity.

Reliant Energy calls it the four by four rule: If no one is going to be home for more than four hours, set your thermostat four degrees higher while you’re away. Especially between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. when Texas uses the most electricity!

Triple-digit heat across Texas is doing a number on the state’s power grid. On Monday, Texas hit an all-time record for peak demand.

Yesterday, Texas used so much electricity ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) declared a level one energy emergency alert.

Here’s what you need to know:

There are three levels to those energy emergency alerts. They’re each based on a drop in operating reserves.

Level one means the reserves are low enough that ERCOT can get a power boost from other supplies and grids. Level two allows ERCOT to turn off power from some large industrial customers. Level three means rolling outages. Only three rolling outages have happened in the last 30 years.

And it doesn’t take Texas landing on the sun for these emergency alerts. ERCOT's summer peaks are driven by high temps across the state’s biggest cities.

If you need help with your bill here are some options.

You can call your provider and get on a payment plan.

You can call 211 in Texas and see if you qualify for help from an organization.

Your power company can turn off your electricity if you fail to pay your bill, except in cases of an extreme weather emergency or if someone in your home has a critical medical condition.

