HOUSTON — The annual Texas Sales Tax Holiday has arrived for your last-minute back-to-school needs.
But not everything on the list is directly related to school. Even those without school-age children can benefit by saving 8.25 percent on certain purchases.
So which items are included and which aren't? Here's a full list of the items included and not included (tap here).
But here's a list of the included items that might surprise you:
- Adult diapers
- Baby diapers (both cloth and disposable)
- Aprons (household)
- Aprons (welders)
- Bow ties
- Bowling shirts
- Chef uniforms
- Children's novelty costumes
- Fishing caps and fishing vests
- Football jerseys
- Golf clothes
- Hunting vests
- Masks, costumes
- Nightgowns and nightshirts
- Painter pants
- Robes
- Scout uniforms
- Suits, slacks, and jackets
- Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire)
