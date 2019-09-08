HOUSTON — The annual Texas Sales Tax Holiday has arrived for your last-minute back-to-school needs.

But not everything on the list is directly related to school. Even those without school-age children can benefit by saving 8.25 percent on certain purchases.

So which items are included and which aren't? Here's a full list of the items included and not included (tap here).

But here's a list of the included items that might surprise you:

  • Adult diapers
  • Baby diapers (both cloth and disposable)
  • Aprons (household)
  • Aprons (welders)
  • Bow ties
  • Bowling shirts
  • Chef uniforms
  • Children's novelty costumes
  • Fishing caps and fishing vests
  • Football jerseys
  • Golf clothes
  • Hunting vests
  • Masks, costumes
  • Nightgowns and nightshirts
  • Painter pants
  • Robes
  • Scout uniforms
  • Suits, slacks, and jackets 
  • Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire)

