HOUSTON — The annual Texas Sales Tax Holiday has arrived for your last-minute back-to-school needs.

But not everything on the list is directly related to school. Even those without school-age children can benefit by saving 8.25 percent on certain purchases.

So which items are included and which aren't? Here's a full list of the items included and not included (tap here).

But here's a list of the included items that might surprise you:

Adult diapers

Baby diapers (both cloth and disposable)

Aprons (household)

Aprons (welders)

Bow ties

Bowling shirts

Chef uniforms

Children's novelty costumes

Fishing caps and fishing vests

Football jerseys

Golf clothes

Hunting vests

Masks, costumes

Nightgowns and nightshirts

Painter pants

Robes

Scout uniforms

Suits, slacks, and jackets

Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire)

