Did you get charged for getting a COVID vaccine? Here's how you can drop it

The CDC says while the COVID vaccine is paid for by the government, some providers may charge a small administrative fee.

The U.S. government is spending billions of dollars on the COVID vaccines.

So why are some people being charged?

Tim and Vickie Gobin were excited to receive their vaccines last month. But when they arrived at the clinic, they were surprised they had to give an insurance card.

"I said why do you need our insurance card, I thought this was all free? She said that is just a way to track you," Vickie told KHOU11 Consumer Reporter John Matarese.

Vickie handed over her card.

"Nothing was said about any charge or fee, so I got my shot, no big deal. But 10 days later I get my bill."

The bill was $45. Though, the Gobins only owed $11 after their insurance kicked in.

The Gobins said they heard the COVID vaccines were supposed to be free. But the CDC says while the vaccine is paid for by the government, some providers may charge a small administrative fee.

That fee should be covered by your insurance or medicare.

Medicare has agreed to pay up to $40 extra per shot, though some insurance companies may not pay that much.

Tim thinks that's not right.

"If I am just one of thousands that this may be occurring to, that adds up to a lot of money."