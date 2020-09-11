Where is that next $1,200 stimulus check? Some say it's time for negotiations to resume

Remember talks of a second stimulus check? The presidential election put negotiations on hold, so many are wondering whether we’ll get one now.

Congress is about to get back to work with the election finally over. For many Americans, the first thing they want to know is whether we will now get a second round of stimulus checks.

Where is that next $1,200 check?

Negotiations in Congress stalled as the election approached. Democrats last pushed a $2.2 trillion package with another round of checks.

The White House offered a $1.9 trillion stimulus, also with checks. However, Senate Republicans offered a $500 billion "skinny bill" that may not include any checks.

YouTubers cashing in

From the “doesn’t that stink” file, the hundreds of YouTube videos that make it seem another stimulus check is on the way. Why? Because these videos earn money for the YouTubers who make them.

The king of YouTube stimulus checks videos is a guy known as "It's jimmy," who posts stimulus videos every few days.

One of his videos has 121,000 views. Business insider says 100,000 views earns a YouTuber about $1,300 — almost the same amount as a stimulus check.

We could see a second round of stimulus checks in December. Or we could just see a lot more YouTube videos.

As always, don’t waste your money.

