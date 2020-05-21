Changes coming to theme parks this summer

Guests are likely required to wear face masks, maintain spacing, undergo temperature checks, and other restrictions.

The reopening of Disney Shanghai in China gives hope to theme park fans everywhere that just maybe their favorite

Theme parks will be able to reopen this summer after all.

A video provided by Disney gives a glimpse of what we could soon see at its U.S. theme parks – face masks, spacing, temperature checks, and other restrictions for guests.

“Disney Shanghai, use that as a window, they closed in January, they are opening today," Dennis Speigel is president of International Theme Park Services, said. He consults parks around the world.

Based on the three and half months the Chinese park was closed, he guesses many American theme parks will open July 1.

Another reason: Disney hotels will begin accepting bookings star July 1. And Disney Springs, formerly Downtown Disney, will begin a phased reopening May 20.

However, it will be every different, Speigel said.

"There's going to be distancing in lines, restaurants, and merchandise, and on the rides," he explained.

Here are the restrictions you will see with if the parks open this year. Speigel said expect:

Face masks

6-foot social distancing

Appointments for ride times

Seating possibly in every other row.

To make that work, he says parks may need to open at just one third capacity, requiring advanced tickets.

Some enthusiasts wonder how you can ride a roller coaster wearing a face mask, but many fans will do whatever it takes to get back to the parks.

