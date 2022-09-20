One downside of jumping from shop to shop for oil changes is it may void your extended warranty, even if you are missing one receipt.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Car repair is expensive these days, so when it comes to an oil change, a lot of us look for the cheapest change we can find.

However, take caution. Cheap oil changes can void a warranty and cause problems.

"There it is!" Ashley Ziegler said as she opens the hood of her Ford Explorer that she said she has babied since buying it new in 2017. "I just had the oil changed."

However, that apparently wasn't enough for her extended warranty company. Despite paying more than $3,000 for protection for up to 100,000 miles, she had to shell out almost $5,000 more for a repair to a failed turbocharger.

“They denied the entire claim,” she said. “They said there was not enough proof of oil changes, because we don't always have the oil changes done at the dealership."

She had taken it to various shops for oil changes.

"They came back and said that's not good enough and we need every single receipt for every single oil purchase and filter purchase from 2017," she said.

Millions of American drivers like Ziegler spend $1,000, $2,000, or more for these extended warranties, figuring they are covered up to 100,000 miles.

However, so many times when they really need them, they are told their claim was denied. One of the downsides to jumping from shop to shop for oil changes is it may void your extended warranty, even if you are missing just one receipt.

The other risk of super cheap oil changes is damage to your engine.

Crystal Wheeler will never forget what happened while she was driving home the other day.

"I was terrified. I was terrified," she said.

Wheeler said she had just gotten the oil changed when her hood flew up as she was getting onto the highway.

"I’m like, 'I gotta get off this highway,' and my daughter is screaming," she said.

So don't let this happen to you:

After an oil change, walk around and inspect your car

If it doesn't look right, sound right or an engine light is on, shut it off immediately.

Damage? Take pictures, and file a claim.