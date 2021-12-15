Looking for a last-minute deal? You might be out of luck this holiday shopping season

Experts predict the shift to targeted sales could be permanent.

HOUSTON — Why it will be hard to find the usual deep discounts right before Christmas this year?

Big sales are often a staple of the holiday shopping season. Often retailers slash prices as we approach Christmas in an attempt to lure in those last-minute shoppers. But this year those sales are in short supply.

Rising costs and supply chain issues

Rising costs and supply chain challenges meaning some stores are limiting clearance sales and discounts and raising prices on more popular items. This season’s discounts are ranging from five to 25 percent compared to 10 to 30 percent in years past.

Retail watchers expect this trend to continue but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find deals.

Targeted sales

Instead stores are turning to more tailored discounts based on your buying history. Those are replacing the blanket sales like 20 percent off everything in the store. The personalized promotions using data science are more profitable for retailers and still bring in buyers.