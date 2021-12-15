Looking for a last-minute deal? You might be out of luck this holiday shopping season

HOUSTON — Why it will be hard to find the usual deep discounts right before Christmas this year?
Big sales are often a staple of the holiday shopping season. Often retailers slash prices as we approach Christmas in an attempt to lure in those last-minute shoppers. But this year those sales are in short supply.
Rising costs and supply chain issues
Rising costs and supply chain challenges meaning some stores are limiting clearance sales and discounts and raising prices on more popular items. This season’s discounts are ranging from five to 25 percent compared to 10 to 30 percent in years past.
Retail watchers expect this trend to continue but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find deals.
Targeted sales
Instead stores are turning to more tailored discounts based on your buying history. Those are replacing the blanket sales like 20 percent off everything in the store. The personalized promotions using data science are more profitable for retailers and still bring in buyers.
Analysts told the Washington Post that during the pandemic shoppers have changed their habits. They are cutting back on impulse purchases and instead saving up for big ticket items. Think furniture and sports equipment. They are also shopping more online, which is giving retailers more information on you and your shopping habits, allowing for all those targeted discounts.