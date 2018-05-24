Mixed in the hustle and bustle of the Texas Medical Center is a quiet complex called Hospitality Apartments.

It’s a home away from home for Sharon and Larry McGee of Shreveport, Louisiana. Larry is here getting treatment for his heart problems.

"We've been blessed by this,” Sharon McGee said. “You get to the end of a cliff and all of a sudden, He builds you a bridge. This was our bridge."

Hospitality Apartments is a non-profit funded by donations. It’s a 46-unit complex that houses patients from all over the world.

Steve Sandifer is one of the facilities’ volunteers.

"Some of them are in clinical trials at MD Anderson,” he said. “Some of them are waiting on transplants. So, these are the sickest of the sick."

The complex is simple, but offers amenities just like traditional apartments. There are two laundry rooms on-site, but the appliances are getting old.

“Well, this one says it leaks." Sandifer told us.

In January, the volunteers used more than $10,000 in donations to buy eight washer and dryer sets from Lowe’s.

KHOU 11 agreed to get involved, because months later, the volunteers are still waiting for their appliances. The order was supposed to arrive at the end of January—half showed up in the middle of February.

Sandifer said they’ve been given nine delivery dates for the remaining order.

"I just think our society has reached the point where everybody wants to pass the buck and nobody wants to say it's my fault,” he said. “So, Lowe’s, be honest; get us our washers and dryers.”

I called the public relations office at Lowe’s and explained the situation.

“These are people that are using this facility as a home away from home while they’re getting life-saving treatment,” I told them.

The PR team said they’d get right on it.

Within two weeks, a delivery truck rolled up to the complex and the rest of the order was delivered.

The Hospitality Apartments in the Texas Medical Center bought eight new washer and dryer sets for residents. Only four were delivered. Then Tiffany Craig got involved.

KHOU

Lowe’s never said what took so long; they just thanked us for following up and this statement, “The executive customer relations has been working directly with the customer to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

Luckily, the installation process only took about an hour. John Stevens volunteered to help with the new appliances and stopped to talk to us.

"We just couldn't do it without you,” he said. “Thank you."

If there is a consumer issue you can’t get solved, contact Tiffany Craig at telltiffany@khou.com.

© 2018 KHOU