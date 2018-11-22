More than 164 million people plan to shop over the Thanksgiving weekend and it’s all about the good deals. But it turns out, not everything is discounted.

Here are 5 things you should NOT buy on Black Friday:

Don’t buy toys. Prices typically go down closer to Christmas. Don’t buy winter clothing. The best time of year to get deals on sweaters and jackets is in the spring. Don’t buy outdoor essentials like grills and patio furniture. To get a great deal, buy those items at the end of the summer. Don’t buy bedding. You'll rarely find deals on Black Friday to spruce up the bedroom. Wait until January for what’s known as "white sales" on sheets and blankets. Don’t buy Christmas decorations. You’ll find the best deals right after Christmas but if you can’t wait, hold off until mid-December.

So, what should you buy on Black Friday? The best deals are on electronics and large household appliances.

