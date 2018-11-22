More than 164 million people plan to shop over the Thanksgiving weekend and it’s all about the good deals. But it turns out, not everything is discounted.
Here are 5 things you should NOT buy on Black Friday:
- Don’t buy toys. Prices typically go down closer to Christmas.
- Don’t buy winter clothing. The best time of year to get deals on sweaters and jackets is in the spring.
- Don’t buy outdoor essentials like grills and patio furniture. To get a great deal, buy those items at the end of the summer.
- Don’t buy bedding. You'll rarely find deals on Black Friday to spruce up the bedroom. Wait until January for what’s known as "white sales" on sheets and blankets.
- Don’t buy Christmas decorations. You’ll find the best deals right after Christmas but if you can’t wait, hold off until mid-December.
So, what should you buy on Black Friday? The best deals are on electronics and large household appliances.
