Why are workers now talking about quiet promotions?

The old practice now has a new name.

HOUSTON — It’s been a few months since we talked about quiet quitting, which is when workers show up and do their job but don’t go above and beyond.

Now the talk is about quiet promotions, and while the term is new, the concept will probably seem familiar. It’s when you are asked to take on new responsibilities without the title or the money that normally goes with them.

Some of the signs you have been quietly promoted include absorbing work after a co-worker leaves, doing more work than others with the same title, and straight up being asked to do work above your position.

If this has happened to you, you are not alone. A survey from JobSage found that 78% of workers say their workload has been increased without additional compensation. It's probably not surprising that this doesn’t go over well. And 57% of workers who received quiet promotions said they felt manipulated or taken advantage of.

So what can you do?

One of the best steps according to Lifehacker is to start documenting everything. Write down what responsibilities you were given, who asked you to do it and when.

If things go wrong, this will help present your case to HR. Consider asking for a one-on-one conversation with your higher-ups. A formal meeting on the changes could make it easier to ask for a promotion and raise.