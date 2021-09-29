What if an oil change damages your car rather than helps it? Who pays?

They forgot to put the oil in!?

We all bring our car in for oil changes, and 99% of the time, everything is fine. But one man says the shop forgot the oil, and it's gone downhill from there.

Dan Connors said his daughter brought their Nissan into an oil change shop a few weeks ago. Soon after she drove away, it was clear something wasn't right.

"'Dad, it's broken down,'" Connors said. "We had it towed to our mechanic, and they told us pure and simple, there is no oil in it."

The shop even admitted to it. It turned out engine blew due to no oil.

"They said it is 100% our fault," Connors remembering the conversation. "We didn't put oil in it, we will take care of it."

But the repair, he said, was botched. The entire concrete floor was covered in oil.

More car owners report other horror stories.

Earlier this summer, Crystal Wheeler told Don't Waste Your Money an oil change shop forgot to latch her hood and it flew open on the interstate.

"I'm like I got to get off this highway, and my daughter is screaming."

Luckily, it's rare for an oil change shop to damage your car, but it does happen. That's why some people actually check their oil before they leave.

At the very least, you may just want to walk around the car, and make sure nothing is missing, damaged or visibly leaking.

When you start it up, if anything doesn't look or sound right, bring it back immediately.

We contacted the oil shop Connors went to, but they told us they paid for the engine rebuild and fulfilled their side of the bargain.

In the end, it cost him over $1,000 out of pocket to get everything right.

"We had to pay another $1,200 to get it fixed," he said.

It's a reminder to check your car after oil changes before you hit the gas. Most major chains will repair damage they cause during an oil change.