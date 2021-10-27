Walmart launching Black Friday deals early, but there's a catch

Are you a last-minute holiday shopper? Walmart wants to change your mind this year as it gets ready to start Black Friday sales earlier than ever.

HOUSTON — If you are someone who traditionally waits until Black Friday to do your holiday shopping, please don't do that this year!

With expected shortages everywhere, store are now rolling out early Black Friday sales, which are very good for this time of year.

Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving Newspaper is so 2009. Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, listing dozens of "deals for days" that start Nov. 3. A second round of deals launches Nov. 10.

These are the real thing, not some Black Friday preview sale. Walmart will have Chromebooks for $87, 65 inch Samsung TVs as low as $568 dollars and some toys for $5.

With no more Thanksgiving night crowd to fight, it's one of the great things to happen during the pandemic.

...but there's a catch.

The fact you may have to pay to guarantee an early spot. Walmart will start the deals four hours early for Walmart plus members if you pay $98 a year for membership.

It's almost the same at amazon, where you will need to be a paid Prime member to access their lightning deals early.

And oh yes, Amazon and Target are starting Black Friday early, too.