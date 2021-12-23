The rules of holiday regifting

Did you receive a few things you don't really want? Then consider regifting! But before you do, make sure you know the rules.

With Christmas over, it's now regifting season, which means taking a gift someone gave you for Christmas and handing it to someone else for another occasion.

Rules of regifting

Regifting is hot. So hot that there's now a National Regifting Day.

It was December 23, 2021, if you are tracking.

But Daily Finance says you need to be careful. You don't want to get caught regifting, a trend first named back on the TV show "Seinfeld."

The rules of regifting, according to Money Management:

The item was never used

It has no sentimental value, like a handmade sweater

Nothing personalized, like a monogram

It's a good fit for the recipient, like a beer mug for a beer lover

Presentation matters: always rewrap the gift and watch for nametags

What to avoid when regifting

Avoid what Daily Finance calls the "Seinfeld scenario." That's when you accidentally give it back to the person who gave it to you or regift it to someone in the same social circle, so they find out.

It's best to give it to someone on the other side of your family, or someone who doesn't know the original gifter.

Bottom line: There is nothing wrong with regifting, as long as you're careful.