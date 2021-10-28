x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Consumer

The Ford F-150 is getting electrified!

Consumer reporter Tiffany Craig gives us a sneak peek.

HOUSTON — We all know that Texans love their trucks. Ford is hoping you’ll also love its electric version of a Lone Star State favorite.

“We grew up in Texas with our dads driving F-150s,” said Rob Beaird with Ford Motor Company. “You drove them to high school football games. When a vehicle like this goes electric, you know that’s a big game-changer.”

The Ford F-150 is the most popular truck in Texas. That’s why Ford included Houston on a roadshow that rolled through on a very windy day.

Reporter Tiffany Craig asked for a test ride at the event and Ford said yes. She jumped in the passenger seat.

“Let’s do it,” she said. “How does it go so fast? I’m breaking a sweat.”

The truck can get up to 60 mph in around 4.4 seconds. It can tow up to 10,000 pounds and is really quiet.

Kate Abou-Chakra with Evolve Houston came out for a ride in the Lightning too. Evolve Houston is a coalition working to make transportation cleaner.

“This is the first time that I’m seeing an F-150 Lightning in the flesh,” she said. “The interior is impressive in the F-150 Lightning with their display screen and the spacing inside of it.”

The starting price is around $40,000 for the base truck. A top-of-the-line electric truck can run as high as $90,000.

Depending on the powertrain, it can get from 230-300 miles on a charge. Beaird points out that the battery could also come in handy with unpredictable weather.

“During the winter storm, there were a few Texans who had the hybrid version and they were able to plug into the onboard generator and power their house,” he said.

Pre-orders for the Lightning are expected to open in December 2021. Deliveries are on the calendar for the Spring of 2022.

In Other News

Walmart holding Black Friday sales earlier this year, but there's a catch