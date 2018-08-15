As the start to dove season approaches, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is reminding the public that all 2017-18 Texas hunting and fishing licenses expire Aug. 31, excluding year-to-date fishing licenses.

No need to fret, however. New hunting and fishing licenses for the 2018-19 season go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 15.

2018-19 hunting and fishing licenses and special drawing entries (such as the Lifetime License drawing) or Big Time Texas Hunts entries are available online on the TPWD website, at license retailers or by phone at (800)895-4248. The online transaction system is available 24/7 and call center hours are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a required $5 administrative fee for each phone or online transaction, but unlimited items can be purchased during a single transaction for this $5 fee.

According to TPWD, outdoor enthusiasts in Texas purchase more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses annually.

To get more information on Texas hunting and fishing throughout the year, sign up for free email updates or by texting the message "TPWD HUNT" or "TPWD FISH" along with your email address to 468-311.

