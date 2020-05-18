Target groceries free due to the coronavirus? The text isn't just fake, it's dangerous.

The text isn't real, but the link does bring true danger. It allows scammers to track your passwords and credit card numbers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen this text that claims Target is giving folks $175 in groceries this week to support the nation during the corona pandemic? The text claims all you have to do is click here to get it.

There have been all kinds of benefits and helps and so you might think this could be real. But....no.



On Target's website, in their scam section, it says “Don't click on or respond to online ads or websites offering free gift cards. These are often scams.”

Yes, this text and the $175 in groceries isn't real. It's a scam. You might choose to click the link, in the hopes of it being real and the thought if it’s not, it’s no big deal. But it is. There is danger in clicking the link.

When you click the link, you give the scammers who created this text information without you knowing it. The clicked link installs viruses, spyware, malware, or ransomware on your device. This is all done without you knowing it and often times it's undetectable.

Once your phone or computer is infected, they scammers watch as you type in your passwords to your mobile banking, your emails, the credit card number you use to make an online purchase and they steal it.



Then what? You'll have to do some work to get rid of it. It's not quick and there are several steps.

FIVE STEPS TO TAKE IF YOU CLICK A LINK. These recommendations are from Agingcare. (But you don't have to be any age to use these steps!)

Disconnect Device

Back-up Files

Scan for Malware

Change Your Credentials