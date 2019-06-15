A major outage appears to be affecting Target stores nationwide. Shoppers are posting on social media after a register outage left patrons waiting in long lines at checkout.

A Target employee at an Austin, TX store told shoppers walking into the store that registers were down nationwide. She said that the store was still able to honor online sales and returns, but could not sell any items in-store.

"We're working very hard. We appreciate your patience," she said.

The store has tweeted at customers waiting in line that it is aware of the outage, and is working to fix it.