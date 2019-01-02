It's the biggest game in the world and most people only get to watch it on TV. The cheapest ticket to this year's Super Bowl will cost you almost $3,500, but more than a half century ago going to the Super Bowl was super cheap.



The average price of a ticket for the first Super Bowl back in 1967 was only 10 bucks. When you factor in inflation, that's about $75, but still a steal.



By 1989, for Super Bowl XIIII, fans got to see the Steelers take out the Rams for about $30. Fast forward two decades and Super Bowl prices had ballooned by 983 percent up to $325.

Just nine years later, the cost of Super Bowl ticket went from 3 digits to 4 digits, an average cost of $1,000. Wish it stopped there, but it gets even pricier.

By Super Bowl LI here in Houston, fans paid an average of $1,700 to watch the New England Patriots rally from behind to beat the Atlanta Falcons. But last year's game in Minnesota was the most expensive ever with an average ticket price of $3,900.

And there's one thing for sure, this year will break records. The average price this year is a whopping $7,900. That amount of money could have bought 658 Super Bowl tickets back in 1967.

RELATED ARTICLES:

'Oh boy': NFL 100 Super Bowl ad features epic lineup

'When everybody plays, we all win:' Microsoft's Super Bowl highlights Xbox adaptive controller

Wade Phillips' tribute to his father goes viral

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.