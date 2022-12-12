What you need to know about shipping costs this holiday season

Shipping rates are up this holiday season. Now, if you wait till next week to ship something, you might be stunned by the cost.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Will you be shipping any packages this coming week? Shipping rates are up this year at every shipping service, and if you wait till after Dec. 14 or 15 you may have to pay a small fortune.

Like many of us this holiday season, Linda Gee recently sent a package to her brother, shipping candy and a photo album in a box. However, when she got to her local shipping store, she couldn't believe the prices.

"Overnight was $400 something, next day was $300 and three-day ground was $183.78," Gee said.

She chose ground and her receipt showed the $183 she paid. It turns out she was billed for guaranteed two-day delivery.

When it comes to the countdown before Christmas, the longer you wait to ship, the higher the price will be. This year those prices will be higher than ever.

The tech site CNet just compared the cost of sending a 5-pound package halfway across the U.S. It found you'll pay:

$17 with the U.S. Postal Service ground service

$32 with UPS ground

$34 with FedEx home delivery

However, wait another week until Monday, Dec. 19, and you will need three-day expedited delivery. CNet said that the package will cost:

$21 with USPS Priority Mail

$79 at UPS three-day select

$98 with FedEx express saver

That’s a lot of money to send some candy and photos. The key is to ship well before Dec. 19, when you will have to pay a lot more for expedited delivery.