How to save money on your wedding

HOUSTON — More than 2.5 million couples are expected to get married in 2022 and inflation could push the cost of a wedding even higher. According to The Knot, the average price for a wedding last year was $34,000.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Esther Lee, the Deputy Editor of The Knot, offered tips to save on the big day.

“What we are seeing is that couples are more excited than ever before to celebrate, as are guests, too,” she said.

Lee suggested saying no to roses because they’re two to three times more expensive right now. Instead, go with a different type of flower and make it multi-purpose.

“One of the best ways to save money is back to florals again,” Lee explained. “Take your décor and transfer it to the reception. It’s such a hack that we tell couples to do.”

Lee also suggested figuring out which are your top three priorities and building your budget around them.

For guests, The Knot data shows that you’ll pay on average $460 to attend a wedding and $160 on a gift. Lee urged guests to check the wedding registry early.

“The guests can find an amalgamation of all types of price points,” she said. “Go to the couples' wedding registry because they took the time to create it. Whether it’s the experience like the honeymoon fund or the Kitchen Aid stand mixer they’ve been eyeing together.”