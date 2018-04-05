Skincare product company Rodan + Fields faces a federal class action lawsuit accusing it of violating state consumer protection laws and engaging in fraudulent and unfair marketing of its Lash Boost eye serum. Rodan + Fields says its $150 Lash Boost gives users "the appearance of lush, longer-looking lashes." But the suit claims the multilevel marketing company failed to disclose the side effects of a key ingredient in Lash Boost.

The ingredient in question is a chemical called isopropyl cloprostenate, which is a type of medication called a prostaglandin analog. This one is used to treat eye conditions such as glaucoma. Rodan + Fields omitted information to Lash Boost buyers about the side effects of prostaglandin analogs that are well-known to eye doctors, according to the April 13 court filing in a U.S. District Court in Oakland, California.

"Consumers of Lash Boost ... have experienced serious side effects, including change(s) in iris color, eyelid drooping, itchy eyes, eye/lid discoloration, thinning and loss of eyelashes/loss of eyelash hair, eye sensitivity, eye infections, and vision impairment," the filing says.

