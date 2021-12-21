Here's why you don't have to rush to return those unwanted Christmas gifts

Due to all the supply chain problems this year, many retailers are being more generous when it comes to returns.

The pandemic has changed so many things for the worse. But one thing that has changed for the better — store return policies.

Every year we rush to return those unwanted gifts before we are stuck with that ugly Christmas sweater. But since the holiday shopping season started earlier than ever this year, a new report says many big stores are being more lenient.

Consumerworld.org said among them:

Amazon will allow returns of most items sold since October 1 to be returned as late as January 31. And it has tripled its mattress return policy from 30 to 100 days.

Best Buy is giving additional return time for purchases made back in October.

But from the "Doesn't That Stink" file — the disappearing lifetime return policy.

L.L.Bean used to replace coats and backpacks forever. But not anymore. That's because too many people used it as a free boot replacement service.

Even Nordstrom, which used to take anything back without a receipt, is now limiting returns to prevent customers from borrowing dresses and then returning them and because of recent smash and grab thefts in its stores.