Where to find the best deals, discounts during President's Day weekend

President's Day weekend is here and that means deals and discounts!
On average, Americans spend almost $400 during this holiday.
RetailMeNot said the top three categories that consumers are planning to shop for:
- Clothing and accessories - 29%
- Electronics - 22%
- Beauty and skincare - 20%
Sephora is offering half off some of its popular beauty buys ad Ulta is doing a buy one, get one on mix-and-match mini products,
The best deals happening this weekend are on home goods, particularly big-ticket items like appliances, mattresses, furniture, rugs and some home tech items.
You will find 70% off at Wayfair and 50% off at Bed, Bath and Beyond.
Plus, you'll notice President's Day deals at Mattress Firm, Casper, Best Buy, Target and Amazon.