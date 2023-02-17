x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Consumer

Where to find the best deals, discounts during President's Day weekend

The best deals happening this weekend are on home goods, particularly big-ticket items like appliances and mattresses.

More Videos

President's Day weekend is here and that means deals and discounts!

On average, Americans spend almost $400 during this holiday.

RetailMeNot said the top three categories that consumers are planning to shop for:

  • Clothing and accessories - 29%
  • Electronics - 22%
  • Beauty and skincare - 20%

Sephora is offering half off some of its popular beauty buys ad Ulta is doing a buy one, get one on mix-and-match mini products,

The best deals happening this weekend are on home goods, particularly big-ticket items like appliances, mattresses, furniture, rugs and some home tech items. 

You will find 70% off at Wayfair and 50% off at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Plus, you'll notice President's Day deals at Mattress Firm, Casper, Best Buy, Target and Amazon

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out