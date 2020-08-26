Midland County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jayden Perkins says companies like DHL, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon will not contact you like this about an issue with a package.

Many of you have been worried about a slew of text messages being sent out claiming to be a package delivery notice.

NewsWest 9 reached out to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, and they were able to confirm these texts are a scam.

"If it doesn't look legit, it's probably not legit," says Sergeant Jayden Perkins.

It's not clear who is behind this scam or what they're trying to do. As long as you don't click the link, you will be fine.

"Companies like DHL, FedEx, UPS, Amazon, they won't text you like this, they'll reach out to you by other means," explains Sergeant Perkins.

If you received a text message like this, there are some steps you should take:

Block the number that sent you the message. Copy the message and paste it into a new text message conversation. Send the copy and pasted message to 7726 (SPAM) which will send a report to the Federal Trade Commission.