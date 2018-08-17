With more school districts requiring clear backpacks, KHOU11 bought a few for testing.

We bought four brands ranging in price from $10 to $26.

Austin Trading Co from Academy $10

Trailmaker from Amazon $20

MG Gear from Amazon $26

Eastsport from Walmart $10

We recruited help from students at schools in Cypress Fairbanks ISD. This is the first school year that Cy-Fair ISD is requiring clear backpacks for middle and high school students.

We asked each student to grade the backpack on size, looks and comfort. Check out the video to see our test.

