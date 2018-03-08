If you love ice cream but not the fat and calories that come with it, we have a product for you!

It’s called the Yonanas healthy dessert maker. Yonanas takes frozen fruit and churns it into what looks like soft serve ice cream. Check out our video below.

The trick is the peel and cut your fruit before putting it in the freezer. Just about every recipe calls for bananas so make sure you have a bunch. After the fruit is frozen, allow it to defrost for about ten minutes before tossing it in the Yonanas chute. We tested Yonanas with Esther Burchert and her daughters Katie and Kelsey.

The Yonanas machine is made by Dole and we found it for $39.99 plus tax at Bed Bath and Beyond.

