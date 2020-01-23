HOUSTON — Move over sheet face masks, we’re trying products to pamper the pout!

We have two different brands: CCBeauty gel mask from Amazon and Burt’s Bees moisturizing lip mask from CVS.

Our tester is Cindy Eng.

Cindy is a contributor to the Houston Moms Blog and a lover of face masks. This review is right up her alley!

“My lips are pretty dry right now,” explained Cindy. “I have nothing on them.”

We started with the CCBeauty brand. This gel mask is shaped like a large pair of lips and feels a little like jelly. It’s infused with collagen and aloe vera. The directions suggest keeping the mask on your lips for 10-15 minutes.

We have two different brands: CCBeauty gel mask from Amazon and Burt’s Bees moisturizing lip mask from CVS.

KHOU

Our second brand is the Burt’s Bees moisturizing lip mask. It’s white, lip-shaped and looks like a sheet mask. This brand is infused with meadowfoam seed and almond oils. You wear this mask for up to 5 minutes.

Check out our review to see which brand Cindy liked best.

You can find the Burt’s Bees lip mask anywhere Burt’s Bees is sold. We found the single use mask at CVS for $2.99

CCBeauty is sold in packs of 20 on Amazon for $9.99. Each mask is 50 cents.

We have two different brands: CCBeauty gel mask from Amazon and Burt’s Bees moisturizing lip mask from CVS.

KHOU

If you want to read the Houston Moms Blog, click the link https://houston.citymomsblog.com/

If you have a product or service you’d like Tiffany to try, email telltiffany@khou.com.

To check out some of the other products we’ve tested, visit www.youtube.com/tiffanycraig. Don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there!

KHOU Worth It? I'm Tiffany, a news reporter at KHOU in Houston. My station pays me to test products!

Like my FB https://www.facebook.com/KHOUTiffanyCraig/

Follow my twitter https://twitter.com/TiffanyKHOU

Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tiffanyontv

MORE CONSUMER NEWS

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter