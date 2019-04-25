SUGAR LAND, Texas — We read about the OXO 3-in-1 avocado slicer in an article about fun kitchen gadgets.

The slicer was only $10 and looked promising. So, we recruited help from Christine Nguyen in Sugar Land.

Christine is a mom of five, a cake decorator and a member of Houston Moms Blog.

Christine is a mom of five, a cake decorator and a member of Houston Moms Blog.

KHOU

Christine admitted that she has cut herself while trying to crack open an avocado and was more than happy to try out our product.

The three-part tool allows you to split, pit and slice with ease. It’s made of plastic and stainless steel. For $10, Christine thinks the avocado slicer is worth it. Her 11-year-old son Cohen tried the avocado slicer too and made the process look easy.

"I just loved that it's dishwasher safe, easy to clean, easy to use and kid friendly,” she said. “If I needed help in the kitchen, I can put one of my kids on avocado slicing which I would have never done before."

The $10 gadget is available in most places OXO products are sold. We found it on Amazon.

If you have a product you’d like Tiffany to try, email telltiffany@khou.com.

To check out some of the other products we’ve tested, visit www.youtube.com/tiffanycraig. Don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM