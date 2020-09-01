A Facebook post is going around about a program called Give Back Box. The idea is to take your old shipping boxes (from anywhere) and turn them into donation boxes. That way, the items and the box will be reused instead of thrown away.

We tried it out with Dayna Steele. If her name is familiar, she was a popular Houston DJ for years at the rock station 101 KLOL DJ for years. Nowadays, Dayna is the CEO of YourDailySuccessTip.com.

“I’m a big recycle, repurpose, reuse person,” said Steele. “So, I was fascinated to find out about this.”

Dayna had a handful of items to donate and went to www.givebackbox.com. She entered her zip code and email address and a pre-paid label popped up. We helped her fill up a shipping box and simply attached the label. You can also print a receipt for tax use.

KHOU

You can either schedule a pickup or drop off like any other package.

Dayna likes the idea of this modern day donating.

“I think it’s worth it,” she said. “I do I like it. It’s great for busy people.”

The CEO of Give Back Box told us that the service is free UNLESS you want to pick the charity. Then, the cost is a flat $15 per box. Give Back Box partners with more than 40 companies to offer the free service.

KHOU

**Due to high volume, the CEO of Give Back Box says all of the free shipped boxes are being send to Goodwill in Frederick, Maryland. From there, they are sorted and sent to Goodwill stores to sell and fund programs. **

In 2018, viewers asked if Give Back Box was legitimate. Here’s that report.

