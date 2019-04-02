HOUSTON — Persil laundry detergent dropped big bucks on a Super Bowl ad for the fourth year in a row. So, how does this German detergent stack up to an American favorite, Tide?

We put both detergents in clear bottles and labeled them THIS and THAT.

Next, we took the bottles to Jennifer Brown’s house. She’s a busy mom with four children.

"You do a lot of laundry don't you?” asked consumer reporter Tiffany Craig.

“Yes,” Jennifer responded. “It's a continuous process. I do at least one load of laundry every day."

We didn’t tell Jennifer which brands we were testing and left the bottles with her for four days. She did multiple loads of laundry.

When we went back, we asked about her experience with THIS and THAT.

"I did more with THIS than with THAT because I prefer the scent,” she admitted. “I like how it cleaned the clothes and how it felt without fabric softener"

As for THAT, this busy mom says it cleaned okay but she didn't like the scent.

“With THAT, I did notice a stronger more chemical smell when washing,” Jennifer said. “Even after drying the clothes and not as nice and bright as with THIS.”

Jennifer’s pick was the THIS, Tide.

When we revealed THAT was Persil, Jennifer had an interesting response.

“Is this a new brand?" she said.

Persil isn’t brand new. It’s been sold in the U.S. since 2015 and advertised during four Super Bowls along with other commercials during the year.

"I have never even heard of this.”

Both detergents are the 64-load size and cost us $11.99 at Kroger.

