A viewer named Lexi asked us to try out the Shed Defender bodysuit before she buys it for her dogs.

We decided to try out the onesie with Al Longoria of Longoriahaus Dog Training. He has a beautiful German shepherd named Gabby. You can see some of their work on his YouTube channel.

We decided to try out the onesie with Al Longoria of Longoriahaus Dog Training. He has a beautiful German shepherd named Gabby. You can see some of their work on his YouTube channel.

KHOU

We had Al measure Gabby and she was sized to fit the large. We struggled to get her in it and realized that we needed to size up. We bought an XL but even with the correct size, it was a tough to get her zipped in the suit.

Once suited up, Gabby was fine.

The suit is designed to be snug and contain pet hair for short periods of time like car trips. It can also help reduce anxiety, cover hot spots and replace a medical cone.

KHOU

Al played with Gabby and didn’t notice her overheating or feeling uncomfortable.

"Gabby is a black dog but she looks fine,” he said. “It doesn't look like it's overly hot. It looks to be fairly breathable."

Al admitted that pet fur doesn’t bother him but can see the benefit for some dog owners.

"I think more people should lean towards yes to it's worth it you get to do other things instead of picking up fur."

KHOU

Make sure you check measurements and weight before choosing a size. We bought the large at chewy.com for $55 and the extra-large at sheddefender.com for $58.

If you have a product you’d like Tiffany to test, email telltiffany@khou.com. To see the other products we’ve tested, check out our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/tiffanycraig

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: