When we heard about a company called Ruggable that sells machine-washable rugs, we had to try it.

We purchased a design called “Kenza Polychrome” in the 3 feet by 5 feet size. You also need the non-stick rug pad to complete the two-piece system. Our total price was $99.

We recruited help from Hilary Graham in Bellaire. Our plan was to put it to an extreme test because the rugs are also waterproof and stain resistant.

KHOU Worth It? My name is Tiffany and I love reviewing products. My news station buys the items so our reviews are honest and free of any bias. My station= KHOU Houston

The first thing we noticed was how thin the Ruggable is. I checked the company’s website and it states that the rug cover is 1/8 of an inch thick.

Attaching the rug cover to the pad was the tricky part. It worked like Velcro and takes some time to line up properly. With both of us, we struggled for a few minutes to get it right.

When we heard about a company called Ruggable that sells machine-washable rugs, we had to try it.

KHOU

Once our rug was attached, we rubbed in dirt, coffee, ketchup and mustard.

After a regular wash cycle, some of the stains didn’t come out. I washed it again with a spot remover and this time the rug looked like new.

Hilary thought that $99 was a great price for the Ruggable.

"Especially for the convenience of being able to clean,” said Hilary. “You get to select what you want and really kind of customize it."

When we heard about a company called Ruggable that sells machine-washable rugs, we had to try it.

KHOU

But Hilary didn’t like the struggle of attaching the rug cover to the pad. For her, all that extra work is not worth it.

You can get the rugs at www.ruggable.com. Some of the sizes and styles are available at Amazon too.

If you have a product you want Tiffany to try, email her telltiffany@khou.com. Check out our other product review on YouTube at

www.YouTube.com/tiffanycraig. While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM