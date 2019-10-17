If tying shoes is slowing down your routine, Hickies could speed up the process. The colorful lacing system turns any lace-up shoe into a slip-on.

You replace shoe strings with the stretchy, rubber Hickies. They weave through the eyelets of your shoes. Each pack comes with 14 units and there are multiple ways to wear them. The children’s size is best for ages 4-to-8 and have 10 units.

Hickies are designed for busy families and anyone who doesn’t want to deal with tying shoes.

We tried out a few sets with Ugochi Emenaha and her son Arinze at Mission Bend Christian Academy in West Houston.

It took us a little time to get the right fit but they worked.

We got the adult size Hickies for $18 and kids for $12 at www.hickies.com.

