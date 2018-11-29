Say goodbye to jagged edges, dull scissors and the frustration of gift wrapping. There’s a wrapping paper cutter that could be the game changer.

greggramirez@gmail@com

A couple of viewers asked us to test the cutter after seeing videos of it in action on Facebook and Instagram.

We ordered the green cylinder for $12 from a company called Ownest on Amazon.

Then, we took it to Toys & Candy On The Park in Kingwood. Check out our story below.

If you have product ideas, email telltiffany@khou.com. If you’d like to see other products we’ve tested, go to www.youtube.com/tiffanycraig. Don’t forget to subscribe.

© 2018 KHOU