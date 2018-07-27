We found a cooler that doesn’t require ice and says it can keep your drinks and snack cool for up to 10 hours!

It’s called the Chill Chest but is this As Seen on TV product worth it?

It’s made of a type of plastic called polypropylene, weighs only 2 pounds and can carry up to 60 cans.

The cooler is collapsible, stackable and strong enough to hold up to 100x its weight.

We put it to the test on a 100-degree day in Houston.

The commercial for the Chill Chest also shows someone driving over the cooler to show how strong it is. We recruited Steve Porterfield and his Chevy Silverado to help us with that part of the test.

WATCH: How strong is the Chill Chest?

We found the Chill Chest on sale at Walgreens for 19.99 plus tax. If you have a product you’d like us to try, email telltiffany@khou.com.

