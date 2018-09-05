It’s no secret: You pay for the convenience to have something delivered. So, when it comes to grocery delivery, we did the math to find out if it’s worth it.

We asked Casey Timme for help, a Kingwood mother of two who admits that half her time spent at a grocery store involves wrangling her kids. She’s never used a grocery-delivery service.

For our test, we picked two popular grocery chains: Kroger and H-E-B. We want to know the price difference between our in-store purchases and those that are delivered.

As we start ordering online, Timme checks her pantry and refrigerator.

“It’s almost like making a list and shopping at the same time,” she said.

Reporter Tiffany Craig (left) with Kingwood mom Casey Timme (right) testing out in-store grocery shopping and grocery delivery services.

Here’s what we bought

Kroger shopping list

Milk

Toilet paper

Ice cream

Eggs

Crackers

Ground beef

Juice

Bread

Strawberries

Bottled water

H-E-B shopping list

Frozen pizza

Coffee creamer

Peanut butter

Cereal

Kale

Chips

Laundry detergent

Yogurt

Bacon

Coffee

We specifically checked the boxes to make sure we go not substitutions on any products. We placed our order and chose a day and time for delivery, which must be at least four hours after ordering.

Afterwards, we go to the store and purchase the same exact items on our list.

We paid

Kroger: $39.28

H-E-B: $43.45

We put our in-store purchases on the dining room table and wait for the delivery window to open.

First, we get a text from H-E-B letting us know our driver is on the way, equipped with a map to track the delivery. The items were dropped off at the door and our order was correct.

Next, we received a phone call from Kroger. The company uses a company called Shipt to deliver, and our driver brought our groceries into the house. We got exactly what we asked for.

So, here’s what you need to know about our shopping test.

H-E-B delivery

We paid $7.50 for the delivery service

Each item is also 3 percent more expensive than what you get in the store

We saved $1 with a digital coupon

Our grand total for delivery: $51.25

Kroger delivery

The delivery fee was $11.95

There’s no extra charge for individual items

Our grand total for delivery: $51.23

Overall

Kroger

In-store: $39.28

Delivery: $51.23

Delivery fee: $11.95 (no price increase on individual items)

H-E-B

In-store: $43.45

Delivery: $51.25

Delivery fee: $7.50 (plus a 3 percent price increase on individual items)

At the end of our shopping day, Timme wrapped up the experience on a positive note.

“I'm just impressed with the whole service itself,” she said. “I didn't know I would like it this much."

