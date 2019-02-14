HOUSTON — It doesn't matter how hard you try, someone will drop something between the car seat and center console!

That’s why we’re trying the Drop Stop Gap Seat Fillers at Aqua Hand Car Wash on Montrose Boulevard.

They’re small neoprene pillows that slide over the seat belt buckle and squeeze in the gap. The fit is universal and can fill a gap up to 3.5 inches.

We bought a set on Amazon for $19.99.

Brian Culton has two in his car. He loves them.

"Whoever invented it, had a great idea,” Culton said. “It’s worth it.”

