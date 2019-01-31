HOUSTON — Where are my glasses? Do you know someone constantly asking that question?

A little holder called ReadeRest might be the answer.

The ReadeRest is a magnetic eyeglass holder.

Meet Ellen and Janice, our perfect pair to test this product.

“This is like my biggest pain all day,” Janice said. “It's like where are my glasses, where are my glasses?"

Here's how ReadeRest works. The front hook attaches to a plate that goes behind your shirt. Everything is held together with a pretty strong magnet.

“To have ‘em hooked on to me where they're not like down my chest or popping on my head. Yeah, I would use it absolutely," Janice said.

It can also hold sunglasses, work badges and keep earbud wires in place. Janice tries one on.

“Would you remember to put the ReadeRest on?” we asked. “I would and thank you for letting me have it,” Janice said

Yep the ladies are sold. ReadeRest is $10 on Amazon.

