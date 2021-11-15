How to save on Thanksgiving dinner with rising inflation costs

The government says a Thanksgiving meal for a typical family will cost almost $50 this year.

The government says a Thanksgiving meal for a typical family will cost almost $50 this year – the highest cost ever. But there are ways to keep those costs down without going hungry.

At grocery stores everywhere, managers are trying not to pass rising costs on to customers. That's even though wholesale turkey is up 20 cents a pound this year.

"20 cents is a big jump, on my end."

Purchasing manager J.T. Homan is also seeing price hikes with canned veggies, dinner rolls, and even vanilla extract.

How to keep your Thanksgiving costs down?

The Washington Post says

Consider chicken if you can’t find a smaller turkey. There's no law requiring turkey.

Pare down the number of sides, from five to two or three unless you have Henry VIII coming to dinner

Buy fresh, not canned potatoes. At 89 cents a pound – they are cheaper and healthier.

Reduce the number of guests unless they are bringing food.

But from the doesn't that stink file – saving money because you can't find something!

Cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin and small turkeys are already in short supply at some supermarkets.

Though if you can't find cranberry sauce, the kids will probably be find with that.