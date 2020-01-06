How to get your money back on a wedding

The pandemic has really taken a toll on spring and summer weddings. And now it's creating a financial toll for many families.

A wedding is supposed to be the most beautiful day in a young couple's life.

But for thousands of couples this year, it's become a nightmare because they have to cancel and cant get a refund!

Kristina Finley's dream wedding was May 30 until COVID-19 and the governor said no.

But a despite a state shutdown of big events, mom Becky says her daughter can't get her money back!

“She asked for a refund, and they said actually my daughter owed them the second half of the payment," Becky Finley said.

The wedding venue still has their $2,500 deposit, half the total cost. It offered new dates next year, but Becky’s daughter does not want to wait.

“My daughter picked May 30, 2020, all the invitations, pre-engagement, everything had that date on it. And she said I’m not going to reschedule," the bride’s mother said.

Asking for a refund on your wedding

When it comes to weddings and other events, every event center has different rules. Some will give brides and grooms a refund they say, if there is no other option.

"i just believe in karma, I believe in good."

Venue owner Drew Hester says unlike many other halls, he has given full refunds to brides, and took the financial hit.

“The emotional loss has been awful, you work with these brides for a year, and now they are devastated. And on top off that I am not going to say you lost $1,500, sorry," he said.

What to do when you are denied a refund

But many wedding contracts don’t allow refunds.

Forbes magazine says:

Request a refund as soon as possible.

Or ask for a discount for a smaller gathering

No? Then dispute the charge through your credit card

Finally, contact a lawyer.

"It's what every little girl dreams of, and it just fell apart."

One other option: some reception centers have garden where you can move everything outdoors, where if you abide by local laws, you can still have that dream wedding.

That way you don't waste your money.



