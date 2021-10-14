Holiday gift ideas that aren't worth the money

HOUSTON — If you're looking to get an early jump on shopping for aunt Mildred, great idea! But don't get her something that's going to end up collecting dust in her closet.
Cheapism.com released a list of items they say most people don't need.
- A sandwich press. Unless they run a panni shop, skip it.
- Garlic, banana, melon and avocado cutters. A knife has worked fine for hundreds of years.
- A deep fryer. Unless they own a food truck, a cast iron skillet takes up much less space.
- A GPS unit for their car. Most people use their smart phones or the vehicle's built-in GPS system.
- A digital camera (unless they're a professional photographer.)
- Cookbooks. Only if you and Aunt Mildred want them as decorations.
- Baby crib decorations. Don't need them and some items are unsafe.
- Baby wipe warmers. Unless they live in an igloo, room temperature is fine.
- Cute baby shoes. Cheapism.com points out that babies don't walk. Plus, tight shoes. That stinks!
Now there is nothing wrong with any of these products. They all serve a purpose and many people love them. However, for a lot of families, but more often they go unused.
Don't waste your money.