Holiday gift ideas that aren't worth the money

A new report lists popular holiday gift items most people don't really need.

HOUSTON — If you're looking to get an early jump on shopping for aunt Mildred, great idea! But don't get her something that's going to end up collecting dust in her closet.

Cheapism.com released a list of items they say most people don't need.

A sandwich press . Unless they run a panni shop, skip it.

. Unless they run a panni shop, skip it. Garlic, banana, melon and avocado cutters. A knife has worked fine for hundreds of years.

A knife has worked fine for hundreds of years. A deep fryer. Unless they own a food truck, a cast iron skillet takes up much less space.

Unless they own a food truck, a cast iron skillet takes up much less space. A GPS unit for their car. Most people use their smart phones or the vehicle's built-in GPS system.

Most people use their smart phones or the vehicle's built-in GPS system. A digital camera (unless they're a professional photographer.)

(unless they're a professional photographer.) Cookbooks. Only if you and Aunt Mildred want them as decorations.

Only if you and Aunt Mildred want them as decorations. Baby crib decorations. Don't need them and some items are unsafe.

Don't need them and some items are unsafe. Baby wipe warmers. Unless they live in an igloo, room temperature is fine.

Unless they live in an igloo, room temperature is fine. Cute baby shoes. Cheapism.com points out that babies don't walk. Plus, tight shoes. That stinks!

Now there is nothing wrong with any of these products. They all serve a purpose and many people love them. However, for a lot of families, but more often they go unused.