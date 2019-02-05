HOUSTON — Have you filled up your fuel tank recently? Prices and the pump continue to climb. First, oil industry experts said it was because we were making the switch from winter to summer fuel stocks.

Now, in it's latest report, AAA Texas says it's because the U.S. State Department ended the waivers for countries to import oil from Iran. That decision is leading to increasing crude oil prices.

Today's national gas price average of $2.89 a gallon sets a new high for 2019. "This average may only be seven cents more than a year ago," wrote Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas, "but it is nearly 20 cents more than a month ago and 63-cents more expensive than at the beginning of the year."

The month of May marks the start of a major travel season. Mother's Day is next weekend and the Memorial Day is just three weeks away.

Across Texas, AAA is listing Midland has having the highest prices at the pump, an average of $2.77 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.48 per gallon.

